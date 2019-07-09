HESSION, Ed September 26, 1945 - July 05, 2019 Ed Hession beloved husband of 43 years to Bonnie of Crofton, BC formerly from Camrose, AB, passed away peacefully surrounded by the love of his family on Friday, July 05, 2019 at the age of 73 years. Ed and Bonnie were married December 1976 and then ventured onto a road less travelled to Alberta. Together they share eight children: Karen (Gerald), Sherry (Archie), Rob (Cathy), Deb (Tony), Sandra, Vince, Clint (Jennelle), Kammy (Mark); twenty-one grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren. A Celebration of his Life will be held at 11:00a.m. on Wednesday, July 10th, 2019 in the Arbor Lounge of Sands Funeral Home, 187 Trunk Road, Duncan, BC. Condolences may be offered online at www.sandsduncan.ca.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from July 9 to July 10, 2019