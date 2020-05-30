Ed Mitchuk
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ed's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MITCHUK, Ed It is with great sadness to announce our Uncle Ed's sudden passing. Born in The Pas, Manitoba, he came to Victoria when he was eight years old and graduated here from Vic High. Ed was always stylish, classy, funny and hardworking with many friends whom he cherished, including his good close friendship with Lynny. He had an amazing career of 25 years in Vancouver with Howard Carter Lease and worked up until the very end of his life (he was going to be 80 this year). His door was always open to his many clients and friends. Ed had a fun and exciting life. He loved cars and travel. He always had a joke and a smile. He was predeceased by his sister Nadia Irving, and survived by his brother John Mitchuk (Gloria), his nephew Russell Mitchuk (Eata), his niece Julie DeMelo and his great-nephews Brandon, Myles and Dawson. A celebration of Ed's life will be held in Vancouver at a later date. Memories and condolences can be offered at: www.legacy.com/obituaries/timescolonist



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from May 30 to Jun. 1, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved