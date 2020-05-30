MITCHUK, Ed It is with great sadness to announce our Uncle Ed's sudden passing. Born in The Pas, Manitoba, he came to Victoria when he was eight years old and graduated here from Vic High. Ed was always stylish, classy, funny and hardworking with many friends whom he cherished, including his good close friendship with Lynny. He had an amazing career of 25 years in Vancouver with Howard Carter Lease and worked up until the very end of his life (he was going to be 80 this year). His door was always open to his many clients and friends. Ed had a fun and exciting life. He loved cars and travel. He always had a joke and a smile. He was predeceased by his sister Nadia Irving, and survived by his brother John Mitchuk (Gloria), his nephew Russell Mitchuk (Eata), his niece Julie DeMelo and his great-nephews Brandon, Myles and Dawson. A celebration of Ed's life will be held in Vancouver at a later date. Memories and condolences can be offered at: www.legacy.com/obituaries/timescolonist
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from May 30 to Jun. 1, 2020.