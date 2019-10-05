Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eddie R. HADEL. View Sign Obituary

On the evening of Monday, Sept 30, 2019, Eddie Robert Basel, loving father of Marianne, passed away peacefully in his sleep, at the age of 88 years. Eddie (Ted) was born and raised in Hylo, AB to Mary (Nypiuk) and Louis Basel. He is predeceased by his siblings Henry, Tress, Ella, Jeanette and Tommy. Eddie served overseas in the Korean War and was a member of the Lord Strathcona's Horse regiment. He married in 1965 to his first wife, and together they had their daughter Marianne. He lived in Edmonton for much of his adult life and retired in Victoria in 1989. Eddie was a proud and active member of the Korean Veterans Association in Victoria. For the last 2 years of his life, he lived at the Veterans Memorial Lodge in Broadmead, where he loved participating in the gardening program. Eddie was a loving and devoted father, who will be missed very much by his only daughter. A Celebration of his life will take place on Monday, October 7th at 1pm, at the Wardroom (lower lounge), located at CFB Esquimalt (1586 Esquimalt Road).

