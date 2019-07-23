Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edgar Barlow. View Sign Obituary

Edgar was born in Manchester, England, the only son to Ellen and Edgar Barlow. To his mother Ellen, he was Teddy. To most he was known as Ed. He was the middle child of the family, between two sisters, Dorothy and Helen.



Joining the Royal Navy at 15 years old as a Boy Seaman, was the beginning of a lifetime of dedication and service. In 1951, Ed transferred to the Canadian Navy and served for another 20 years. During those years, he and his first wife Patricia settled in Esquimalt, where they built a home and raised 5 children.



Upon leaving the Canadian Forces, Ed served the Municipality of Esquimalt, retiring as Public Works Superintendent in 1999. He also dedicated his time to the James Bay Athletic Association for more than a decade, serving as president for a number of years.



During retirement, he was never idle. Ed maintained the beautiful landscape he created with his wife Grace, on the property they purchased in Sooke in 1992. The yard included elaborate masonry work, a pond with a stream and a train track to accommodate the 7 1/2" gauge steam engine that he fabricated and built himself. Family and friends have many fond memories of the pig and lamb roasts Ed and Grace hosted at their home for Ed's birthdays.



Ed's final few years have been back in Esquimalt at The Renaissance senior apartments with his wife Grace. He donated his train to the Saanich Historical Society, where it has been converted to coal fuelled.



Ed is survived by his oldest sister Dorothy, his loving wife Grace, his 4 sons Robert, Allan, Glenn and Brett, daughter Rosanne, stepdaughters Mary-Kay, Kathleen and Rhonda, 14 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.



A Celebration of Life will be held at the James Bay Athletic Association at 205 Simcoe St, Victoria, BC, V8V 1K6 on August 10th from 1:00 - 3:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to JBAA Junior Rugby Program.

Edgar was born in Manchester, England, the only son to Ellen and Edgar Barlow. To his mother Ellen, he was Teddy. To most he was known as Ed. He was the middle child of the family, between two sisters, Dorothy and Helen.Joining the Royal Navy at 15 years old as a Boy Seaman, was the beginning of a lifetime of dedication and service. In 1951, Ed transferred to the Canadian Navy and served for another 20 years. During those years, he and his first wife Patricia settled in Esquimalt, where they built a home and raised 5 children.Upon leaving the Canadian Forces, Ed served the Municipality of Esquimalt, retiring as Public Works Superintendent in 1999. He also dedicated his time to the James Bay Athletic Association for more than a decade, serving as president for a number of years.During retirement, he was never idle. Ed maintained the beautiful landscape he created with his wife Grace, on the property they purchased in Sooke in 1992. The yard included elaborate masonry work, a pond with a stream and a train track to accommodate the 7 1/2" gauge steam engine that he fabricated and built himself. Family and friends have many fond memories of the pig and lamb roasts Ed and Grace hosted at their home for Ed's birthdays.Ed's final few years have been back in Esquimalt at The Renaissance senior apartments with his wife Grace. He donated his train to the Saanich Historical Society, where it has been converted to coal fuelled.Ed is survived by his oldest sister Dorothy, his loving wife Grace, his 4 sons Robert, Allan, Glenn and Brett, daughter Rosanne, stepdaughters Mary-Kay, Kathleen and Rhonda, 14 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.A Celebration of Life will be held at the James Bay Athletic Association at 205 Simcoe St, Victoria, BC, V8V 1K6 on August 10th from 1:00 - 3:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to JBAA Junior Rugby Program. Published in The Times Colonist from July 23 to July 25, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close