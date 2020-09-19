WILLIAMS, Edith Barclay (nee Scott) Edith Barclay Williams (nee Scott), formerly Thomas, passed away in the early morning hours of September 4, 2020 with her youngest daughter Cindy by her side after a long and wonderful life. Edith was born in Victoria, B.C. on November 17, 1922 to the late Mary (nee Barclay) and Walter Norman Scott, in the middle of brothers Mac and Ian (both deceased). Edith adored both her brothers and was close to both and their families all their lives. Edith is survived by her daughters, Susan Fox (nee Thomas) formerly Francoeur, Cindy Thomas formerly Vaisnis, step-daughters Sandra Kerridge (nee Thomas), Dede Bone (nee Williams) and Lori Cummings (nee Williams)and their families. She is also survived by beloved cousins Lorna (Mark) Wilson and Merrin Scott. Edith enjoyed spending time with her daughters and all her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Edith was predeceased by husband's Henry Francis (Frank) Thomas and Albert (Al) Williams. All of Edith's homes were filled with classical music, just out of the oven baking, delicious meals, fresh flowers, and beautiful things. This legacy lives on in her daughters and grandchildren. She will be deeply missed by her family and many cherished friends. She loved animals. She had a deep faith that life doesn't end and so we shouldn't be sad because she will find ways to pop into our lives when we least expect it. Edith lived her rich life fully and always believed in giving back to her community, whether it was through the Rotary club, or serving tea with her homemade cookies in nursing homes, or her years of hospice work sitting by a dying person's bedside, just so they didn't die alone. As per Edith's wishes, cremation has taken place and a private family gathering will take place next summer. The family would like to thank the staff at Chemainus Health Care for their wonderful care of Edith. If desired, donations may be made to Chemanius Health Care. Online Condolences at www.mem.com