Predeceased by beloved husband, George, sister Doris, brother Archie, daughter-in-law, Joanne. Survived by sons Jim (Calgary),
John (Colleen), Delta, daughter Sharon (Gordon) Surrey. Mum saw Canada through various postings with Dad in the RCAF, a
favourite being Goose Bay. After retiring to Victoria in the mid 70's Mum enjoyed lawn bowling (Vic-West) and curling in Esquimalt. After breaking her hip, Mum relocated to the mainland. She is sorely missed by her family. No service by request.
Published in The Times Colonist on Apr. 5, 2020