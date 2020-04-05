Edith Elizabeth (Edie) RUSSELL (January 13, 1920 - March 01, 2020)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edith Elizabeth (Edie) RUSSELL.
Obituary

Predeceased by beloved husband, George, sister Doris, brother Archie, daughter-in-law, Joanne. Survived by sons Jim (Calgary),

John (Colleen), Delta, daughter Sharon (Gordon) Surrey. Mum saw Canada through various postings with Dad in the RCAF, a

favourite being Goose Bay. After retiring to Victoria in the mid 70's Mum enjoyed lawn bowling (Vic-West) and curling in Esquimalt. After breaking her hip, Mum relocated to the mainland. She is sorely missed by her family. No service by request.
Published in The Times Colonist on Apr. 5, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.