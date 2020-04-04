NEUFIELD, Edith Grace November 11, 1923 - March 27, 2020 Passed into the presence of her Lord on March 27, 2020. She is predeceased by her siblings Lillian Fraser, Alfred Williams and Evelyn Ashby. She is survived by her husband John (Dirk) of 69 years, son Drew and granddaughter Amanda. A private graveside service will be held at Royal Oak Burial Park on April 9, 2020. A public memorial service will be announced at a later date. Flowers respectfully declined. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020