Mum was born in Toronto, Ontario and passed away peacefully at the age of 98 at Glengarry Hospital. Predeceased by husband Roy in 2003. Survived by son Dr. Roy Smardon (Diana), daughter Nancy, 2 granddaughters Marion and Vanessa, great-granddaughter Vivian. Also survived by brother George Stocker (Daisy) and sister Annette Moorhouse and numerous nieces and nephews. Mum was known for her love of sharing a pot of tea and lively conversation. She was a life-long spiritual seeker who read and compiled a large library of books on philosophy and spirituality. She was a vegetarian and practised Transcendental Meditation for over 40 years. Her family meant the world to her and we will miss her every day! Many thanks to the staff of Glengarry Hospital and Dr. Neweduk for the loving care you gave our dear Mum in the last year of her life.



