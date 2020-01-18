Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edith Mildred "Millie" Hogg. View Sign Obituary

HOGG, Edith Mildred 'Millie' February 4th, 1933 - November 15th, 2019 Millie slipped from us peacefully after living with short term memory problems for several, albeit comfortable years. She was born near Dumfries, Scotland and lived on the family sheep farm before studying commercial cooking and moving to Canada in 1957. In 1960 she settled at Yellow Point Lodge and aside from a few years in the 1970's, spent her entire career, and most of her retirement there. Her traditional, literally 'old school' ways of cooking and hospitality found a natural home there and her style of wholesome, honest, hearty cooking with the best local ingredients possible lives on today in the people she trained during her 38 years there. She has family in Scotland and some extended family in Canada, but those closest to her were the many staff, guests and local folks she met during her time here. She is predeceased by her parents and two brothers and leaves no children. Some of her cremated remains will be scattered near the new cabin to be named after her at the lodge, and some will be returned to her family farm in Scotland. An informal memorial service will be held in the downstairs room at Yellow Point Lodge on Sunday, February 2nd, at 2:00 pm.





HOGG, Edith Mildred 'Millie' February 4th, 1933 - November 15th, 2019 Millie slipped from us peacefully after living with short term memory problems for several, albeit comfortable years. She was born near Dumfries, Scotland and lived on the family sheep farm before studying commercial cooking and moving to Canada in 1957. In 1960 she settled at Yellow Point Lodge and aside from a few years in the 1970's, spent her entire career, and most of her retirement there. Her traditional, literally 'old school' ways of cooking and hospitality found a natural home there and her style of wholesome, honest, hearty cooking with the best local ingredients possible lives on today in the people she trained during her 38 years there. She has family in Scotland and some extended family in Canada, but those closest to her were the many staff, guests and local folks she met during her time here. She is predeceased by her parents and two brothers and leaves no children. Some of her cremated remains will be scattered near the new cabin to be named after her at the lodge, and some will be returned to her family farm in Scotland. An informal memorial service will be held in the downstairs room at Yellow Point Lodge on Sunday, February 2nd, at 2:00 pm. Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Jan. 18 to Jan. 25, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close