It is with great sadness that the family of Edith Paterson announces her passing at the age of 82. Edith was predeceased by her husband Frank Paterson and her daughter Barb Laurie. Edith immigrated from Germany at the age of 19 and began her family in Mayo, Yukon. After moving to Victoria, Edith had a long career with Safeway where she was known as Brixie. She will be lovingly remembered by Monika Belling (Manfred), Peter Brix (Damaris), Ellen Martin (Russell), Cindy McInnes (Lorne), Mark Paterson (Karen) and her 10 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. A Celebration of Life will be held on Monday, October 14 at 2 pm at 797 Haliburton Rd.
Published in The Times Colonist from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, 2019