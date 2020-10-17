Edith Wilson

WILSON, Edith November 24, 1949 - October 6, 2020 It is with broken hearts that we announce the passing of our deeply loved Wife, Mom, and Grannie. Edith was born in Hamilton, Scotland on November 24, 1949. She came to Canada with her parents David and Jeanie Russell and elder brother John in 1953, settling in Victoria. She is survived by her loving husband Craig, her devoted daughter Stephanie Goodwin (Aaron), their adoring granddaughter, Piper Bisson, Craig's family here and in New Zealand, and many good friends. Sports were a big part of Edith's life for many years and she excelled in track as a youth. She and Craig were both very passionate players of field hockey with Edith continuing to play into her forties. They also were fixtures of the local lawn bowling community and loved watching just about every other sport they could. Edith made a career for 30 years in insurance services. In 2004 Edith and Craig decided to embark on an adventure, taking them to Craig's birthplace, New Zealand's south island, where they lived for four years. In 2008 Vancouver Island called them back and Sooke became their chosen place to lay roots down again. Not long after returning to Canada she would go on her best adventure ever, becoming a wonderful grandmother to Piper. They had lots of fun together and memories were made that will stay with Piper forever. Edith was independent, brave, strong, and always ready for a good laugh. These qualities carried her (and us) through some major health challenges over the past two decades. Over the years, Mom came under of the care of some truly wonderful and compassionate physicians. She marveled at how lucky she was to receive this level of care and we are so grateful that she did. Sadly, she was taken from us by cancer, which she lived with for eight years. We desperately wish we had more time with her, but it was not to be. She passed away peacefully with her daughter by her side. Words cannot express how thankful we are to the amazing health care team at the Victoria Hospice who cared for her over these past few months. Not only did they make the last leg of her journey gentle and kind, they supported Craig and Stephanie throughout it all. There will be no service at Edith's request and flowers are gratefully declined. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Victoria Hospice in Edith's name: Victoria Hospice 4th floor, Richmond Pavilion, 1952 Bay St., Victoria BC V8R 1J8, donate@victoriahospice.org www.victoriahospice.org
