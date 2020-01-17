KEARNEY, Edmee Edmee Kearney, born on May 14, 1924, died peacefully on January 12, 2020 in her 95th year. Left to mourn are her daughters, Joanne Wiffen (David), Tara Pollhammer (Andrew), grandchildren, Jody, Micah, Nigel, Drew and Lindsay, four great-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews as well as long time friends. Our mom graduated from St. Joseph's School of Nursing in 1945 and continued nursing at St. Joseph's Hospital and Victoria General Hospital. A Funeral Service will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church on Monday, January 20, 2020 at 11:00 am, followed by a private Burial. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in our mother's name to a charity of your choice. Condolences to the family may be offered at www.mccallgardens.com
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Jan. 17 to Jan. 18, 2020