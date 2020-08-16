1/1
Edmund Davies Blundell
BLUNDELL, Edmund Davies November 7, 1933 - August 12, 2020 Ted passed away peacefully leaving behind his precious family. Ted was born in Anyox, B.C. moving to Vancouver in 1935. After 12 years in the Okanagan he and Kathleen moved to join the family in Victoria. He was predeceased by his sister, June, and leaves behind his loving wife of 61 years, Kathleen. He will be dearly missed by daughters, Susan and Jacqueline (Jay), adored granddaughter, Lucy, and sister Eleanor. Ted's passion was sports and he excelled in downhill skiing and tennis. He had a wonderful sense of humour and had many, many friends. He loved all animals, but especially his black Labradors. We will miss him terribly. "….may God hold you in the palm of his hands" A celebration of life will be held at a later date.




Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Aug. 16 to Aug. 18, 2020.
