BRAIN, Edna Our mother, grandmother and great-grandmother Edna Brain (nee Hird) died peacefully in her sleep recently at the age of 94. Predeceased by her husband of 60 years, Mark, in 2007, she is survived by son Keith (Carol), daughter Patti (Ken), grandchildren Megan (Ryan), Kevin (Christina), Kristin (Adam) and Lindsey (Cole), and great-grandsons Stellen and Sutton, plus numerous relatives in England. There will be no service by request.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2020