Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edna Elaine Trimboli. View Sign

TRIMBOLI, Edna Elaine March 16, 1949 – March 19, 2019 Edna Elaine Trimboli (nee





TRIMBOLI, Edna Elaine March 16, 1949 – March 19, 2019 Edna Elaine Trimboli (nee Smith ) passed away with her family at her side on March 19, 2019, after a lengthy and brave battle with cancer. She is survived by her loving husband Fred of 47 years; daughters Michelle Eddy (Reg) and Sabrina Trimboli (Jason); and her beloved grandchildren: Christopher, Benjamin, Elyssa, Jaxon and Ryler. From a young age, Mom had a love for sewing. She turned her talent into working from home as a Seamstress, where she quickly became known for her exceptional skills. Mom always had a craft on the go, sharing her talent and love with all her family and friends, creating gifts for everyone to treasure. She was an avid reader, and loved to share her passion for books with everyone. Her generous and kind nature was felt by anyone who met her. Family was everything to Mom, she cherished motherhood and fell in love with her grandchildren when they came along. She was a proud Gramma and found joy living vicariously through the kids everyday. She will be forever in our hearts as the kind of person who truly put everyone first and gave her whole heart to those she loved. The family would like to thank all the Doctors and Nurses from Floor 5B at Vic General, Community Home Care, and Hospice for all their wonderful care. Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close