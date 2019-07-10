Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edna Magdalena Gibson. View Sign Service Information First Memorial Funeral Services - Duncan 375 Brae Road Duncan , BC V9L3T9 (250)-748-2134 Obituary

GIBSON, Edna Magdalena (Richter) God in His infinite wisdom has called Edna to Himself in the early morning hours of July 3, 2019. She was born February 25, 1920 in Hatton, Saskatchewan and died peacefully in Duncan, BC. In 1938, her parents and most of the family moved to Duncan where two of her brothers had come a few years earlier. During the war, she worked at Yarrows Shipyards in Victoria, where the courtship with Dad, Leslie Gibson, really began. They used to say that they built the Frigate "Waskesiu" together. They married on September 22, 1945 in Victoria. She is predeceased by her parents, Frederick and Caroline (Ott) Richter and siblings; Anna, Adeline, Gerta, Esther, Edward, Albert, Harold, William and Marvin and her loving husband Leslie in 1989. Lovingly survived by her sons: David and wife Laura and children: April, Robert, Rachel (Eric) Blitterswyk and Ronald; Mark and wife Cathy and children: David (Wanda), Sara (Keith) Lamont; Jennifer Gibson and Caroline (Rick) Baker; great-grandchildren: Adrianna, Raisa, Erica and Kevin Blitterswyk; Taylor, Matthew and Jordyn Gibson; Kyle and Hailey Lamont; Rebecca and Ashley Jones; Landen, Tony and James Baker. She will also be remembered by all of her cousins and the Richter and Gibson nieces and nephews. Mom loved to work in the garden, play bridge and travel with Dad and later with her sisters and nieces. Mom and Dad were faithful members of the Lutheran Church in Victoria and Duncan. Special Thanks to Pastor Paul Roggow and Richard Uhl (organist). Thank you to the staff at Sundridge and Doctor Ibrahim for all their care and support over the years, it is greatly appreciated. We rejoice that she is reunited in the Lord with her family and loving husband. Published in Victoria Times Colonist from July 10 to July 11, 2019

