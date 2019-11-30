Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edna Mary Steel. View Sign Obituary

STEEL, Edna Mary (nee Wilderspin) Edna passed away peacefully on November 26, 2019 with her family by her side. She was born on April 18, 1923 in Bournemouth, England. She served in the Women's Land Army during WW2 where she met Gerry Steel who was serving in the RCAF. She came to Canada November 1946 and married Gerry on January 22, 1947 in Calgary. They moved to Victoria in 1960 where they raised their 3 daughters. Gerry predeceased Edna in 1974. She then returned to the work force and became the Registrar at the Victoria Conservatory of Music, a job which she loved until her retirement in 1988. Edna travelled extensively all over the world. She loved gardening, music, concerts and belonged to many social groups including Goward House. She volunteered at the Cancer Clinic, Symphony Splash and with the Friends of Government House. Edna is survived by her three daughters Pam, Pat (Greg) and Barb (David), 5 grandchildren: Stephen (Christie), Heather (Jeff), David (Julie), Emily, Christopher (Cailin) and 4 great-grandchildren: Logan, Emma, Isabel and Mattias. Thank you to all the caregivers who helped Edna in the last year. Special thanks to the staff of VGH ER and 6 North for showing such compassion to Edna and her family in her final hours. Donations in Edna's memory may be made to Eldercare, SPCA, BC Cancer Agency, Alzheimer's Society or a charity of your choice. Condolences may be offered to the family at







STEEL, Edna Mary (nee Wilderspin) Edna passed away peacefully on November 26, 2019 with her family by her side. She was born on April 18, 1923 in Bournemouth, England. She served in the Women's Land Army during WW2 where she met Gerry Steel who was serving in the RCAF. She came to Canada November 1946 and married Gerry on January 22, 1947 in Calgary. They moved to Victoria in 1960 where they raised their 3 daughters. Gerry predeceased Edna in 1974. She then returned to the work force and became the Registrar at the Victoria Conservatory of Music, a job which she loved until her retirement in 1988. Edna travelled extensively all over the world. She loved gardening, music, concerts and belonged to many social groups including Goward House. She volunteered at the Cancer Clinic, Symphony Splash and with the Friends of Government House. Edna is survived by her three daughters Pam, Pat (Greg) and Barb (David), 5 grandchildren: Stephen (Christie), Heather (Jeff), David (Julie), Emily, Christopher (Cailin) and 4 great-grandchildren: Logan, Emma, Isabel and Mattias. Thank you to all the caregivers who helped Edna in the last year. Special thanks to the staff of VGH ER and 6 North for showing such compassion to Edna and her family in her final hours. Donations in Edna's memory may be made to Eldercare, SPCA, BC Cancer Agency, Alzheimer's Society or a charity of your choice. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close