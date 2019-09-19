Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edna Wood. View Sign Obituary

WOOD, Edna (nee Carter) Edna passed away very peacefully at Evergreen House, North Vancouver, on January 12, 2019 with her daughter by her side, just five days before her 93rd birthday. Edna was predeceased by her dearly loved son Alan Michael in 2002, her husband Donald Trevor in 2005, her mother Catherine, and sisters Lillian and Frances. Edna was born in Manchester, England where she attended Spurley Hey Senior School and secretarial training at Loreburn College. At age 18 she joined the Women's Auxiliary Air Force and served four years from 1944-1948 in Egypt where she met Don while he was serving in the Royal Air Force. In 1949 they immigrated to London, Ontario to join other family members, and were married in St. Peter's Cathedral on July 31, 1949. They spent the next 56 years together, working and travelling to many countries and also living and working in Saudi Arabia for 7 1/2 years. When Don retired they moved from Ontario to Victoria, B.C. in 1990. Edna is survived by her loving daughter Denise Catherine and grandsons Andrew (his daughters Cynthia and Creedance); Graeme (his partner Shana); Edna's dearly loved daughter-in-law Karen (Alan Michael); loving sister-in-law Eileen (her son Stephen); and brother-in-law Eric John. Extended family include niece Barbara and her two sons in England; goddaughter Emma and nephew Michael; Nadine, Peter, Sheila and Christine. Also caring friends and companions Kathy in Victoria and Sandy in North Vancouver. Edna also leaves several dear friends in England and Eastern Canada. Edna was a member of Branch #50, Women's Auxiliary Air Force, in Victoria, B.C. A very sincere thank-you to the Nurses and all other Staff who gave Edna loving care while she resided at Evergreen House. A private family gathering is being arranged in honour of Edna. In lieu of flowers Edna has suggested donations to either the Canadian Cancer Society or the Alzheimer's Association, either of which would be deeply appreciated.





Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Sept. 19 to Sept. 20, 2019

