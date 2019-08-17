Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edward Allan Hedley. View Sign Obituary

HEDLEY, Edward Allan Ed was born on December 18, 1930, in Nelson, BC and passed away in Victoria, BC on August 8, 2019. Dad had a lengthy teaching career starting in Crawford Bay, BC then moving to Victoria where he met wife, Deanne, raised his family and taught for 35 years. Dad was a natural athlete who loved many sports. He played tennis and badminton competitively and was proud to have been a city champion. In his last few years he was really missing his tennis and that circle of friends. Dad was honest, generous, gentle and kind which exceeded his being stubborn and opinionated. He loved to create some good conflict and debate. He showed his sensitivity and empathy while caring for his partner, Pam, during her battle with cancer. He was predeceased by his parents, Ann and Ed; his sister Jean; brothers-in-law Dick and Vern; Deanne; Pam; and nephew Jim. He is survived by sisters, Lois (Tom) and Noreen; daughters, Christine (Phil) and Lisa; son, Blair (Nicci); grandchildren, Kimberley (Kevin), Derrick (Carla), Rebecca, Laine (Stephanie), Curtis, Shayla, Max, Alex and Trysten; great-grandchildren, Charlotte, Elsie, and Kayden and many nieces and nephews. Many thanks to the wonderful staff on the 5th Floor N at RJH. We extend our heartfelt appreciation to the Beacon Community staff at The Victorian on Douglas, as well as the residents and staff at The Victorian where he lived the last 4 years. No service by request. Condolences may be offered to the family at







