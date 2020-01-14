Edward Alvin Morran passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 11th, at Victoria General Hospital. Predeceased by his parents and sisters, Ed/Al spent his early years in The Pas, Manitoba where he was born and lived before joining the RCN where he served from 1954-1978. Survived by the love of his life Florence for 61 years, the two built their family and eventually settled in Metchosin, where he worked at CFAD Rocky Point from 1978-1997. Al will be lovingly missed by Florence and their children Ward (Jan), Tammy, Jay; grandchildren Karl (Jessica), Kayla (Jordan), Kristopher (Anna), Shelley (Stacy), Darcy (Natalie); great-grandchildren, Madison, Taylor, Tenley and Landon; and sisters-in-law Kathy (Ray), Sue (Mark). Ed was a dedicated volunteer at the Goldstream Food Bank and dear friend to the HVI Crew. Our heartfelt thanks to the Nurses, Doctors and staff of 7B. In lieu of a service and flowers, donations can be made to the Goldstream Food Bank and BC Cancer Foundation.

