Ed was born in Elgin County, Ontario February 17, 1929. He left us peacefully on July 7, 2020 in Victoria, BC. Ed left Southern Ontario as a young man and made his way to Vancouver where he joined the Navy and travelled to many countries. He met Gladys in Victoria and they were married in 1954. They enjoyed many years together with their two sons before Gladys predeceased Ed in 2004. Ed was an avid bowler for many years and enjoyed golf and fishing. He loved watching all sports and cheering for his teams. A large part of Ed's life was with the Royal Canadian Legion. Being a lifetime member, he was involved in all aspects of Legion life at one time or another. He made lifelong friends there. Ed leaves behind his sons Bill and Ron (Patty), brothers and sisters in Aylmer, Ontario, and many nieces, nephews and friends throughout Canada and the US. We would like to thank all the Doctors, Nurses and staff on the 4th floor NE at Royal Jubilee Hospital for their wonderful care and compassion. We will miss Ed's jokes, laughter and zest for life. No service at this time.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store