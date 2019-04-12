BURNETT, Edward April 4th, 1939 - April 2nd, 2019 Ed is survived by wife Betty, father to Leona, Gordon (Pam) Robert (Holly) Grandfather to Steven, Michael, Sean, Christopher, and Jackson. Ed lead a full life and will be greatly missed. He was always up to something, in the early years boating, sailboat racing, building houses. In the later years always working on cars which he loved. A celebration of life will be held May 4th 2019 at 1:00 pm at the Wallace Burial Centre. Online condolences may be made at: www.hwwallacecbc.com
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Apr. 12 to Apr. 13, 2019