Edward died peacefully in Kelowna, BC, at the age of 80, after a brief battle with lung cancer. He is survived by his children, Ronald Beecroft (Sonia Isabelle) and Deanna Beecroft (Ed Peden), his grandchildren Cody, Cailee, Anabelle, and Jesse, his brother George Beecroft (Betty), his nephews Richard, David and Michael, his sister Norma Knutsvik and niece Margaret. He is predeceased by his parents, Herbert and Irene Beecroft, and his brother, Len Pera. Dad was an avid fisherman and hunter and enjoyed camping and gardening. Dad was stationed at CFB Halifax, from 1957 to 1969. After a life of hard work, Dad earned his retirement in Kelowna at age 65, spending time with his family and enjoying his outdoor pursuits, as well as indoor pursuits at the Legion. Edward’s family would like to thank the staff at Central Okanagan Hospice House for caring for him with such compassion and dignity. By request, there was no funeral service. We will remember our Dad whenever we are out in nature. Forever in our hearts.

