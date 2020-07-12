Edward Charles Lumley, born to Grace and Charles Lumley of Chemainus, died peacefully at the RJH on July 3, 2020. Ed will be remembered by his sisters, his sons, and his partner Joan. Ed was a creative, intelligent, caring man who loved the outdoors. Ed was trained as a carpenter by his Uncle Don, and drove freight with Bill. As an artist, Ed had the honour to be one of four carvers who presented a totem pole to the Queen. The last sixteen years were spent with his adoring partner Joan. Together they worked and enjoyed many travels. It was an honour and pleasure to love and hold Ed throughout his stay in hospice. The staff at the RJH and the VIHA team were wonderful and supportive. Donations in Ed’s name can be made to the RJH Hospice Unit and TreeCanada.ca
.