TEETZEL, Edward (Ted) Cameron Ted passed away suddenly at Royal Jubilee Hospital Victoria, BC on May 1, 2019 with his son and wife by his side. He was born in Edmonton to Edward Davis Teetzel & Helen Margaret Teetzel nee Cameron on May 2, 1943. Pre-deceased by his parents, he is survived by his loving wife Sabine (nee Mont) and devoted son Ian. He enjoyed a sibling like relationship with his cousin Sandra (Brian) Cutt and honourary uncle to Darrell and Amanda. He delighted in being a third grandfather to Amanda's (Rick) 2 boys Matteo and Elio. Ted grew up in southern Alberta, fishing, hunting and enjoying the outdoors with his Dad, curling in the winter and golfing with his Mom in the summer. Ted followed in his father's footsteps and joined the Royal Bank. He started his banking career as a clerk in Pincher Creek Alberta and retired in 1999 from Winnipeg, as the District Manager - Risk Management, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Northwestern Ontario and Nunavut. Ted married the love of his life, Sabine, in Edmonton on May 12, 1979. Ted was fiercely proud of his son, Ian Cameron Teetzel, who has followed his father's footsteps into the banking world; all be it, at The Bank of Montreal. Although he loved the open skies of the prairies he longed for warmth. Upon retirement, Ted and Sabine moved to Victoria. He took up his passions of golfing and gardening with renewed vigour, spending time on the course and "putzing" around the yard. They both joined newcomers and began attending St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church where they developed many friendships in their new home town. Throughout his life, Ted was known as an honest, fair and faithful man with a deep abiding love for his family. A true "marshmallow" around children and dogs. All dogs loved him and his were always especially loved. A Funeral Service will be held at St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church, 924 Douglas Street, on Saturday, May 11 at 2 pm. Tributes, if desired, may be to either St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church or the Heart and Stroke Foundation of BC. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com Published in Victoria Times Colonist from May 8 to May 9, 2019

