POWELL, Edward (Ted) Charles, Capt. (retired) Edward (Ted) Charles Powell, Capt. (retired) died peacefully at the Victoria Hospice June 20th, 2020, aged 89. Ted was predeceased by his beautiful wife Betty in 2000. Ted was the loving father of daughter Jane, son Richard and much loved Gramps of grandson Jeremy. Ted also leaves his special sweetheart Angie. Ted had a distinguished career in the Canadian Army, spanning 37 years, including an appointment as a Base Chief Warrant Officer. After retiring he became an active member of the Monterey Recreation Centre for over 25 years. Ted performed many memorable song and dance routines over his 20 years in the Note-ables. He also sang in the Monterey Chorus. For over 15 years Ted was a volunteer in the Fern Cafe at the Monterey. Ted, a very kind and caring human being, will be missed by many friends and family both here and abroad. A celebration of life will take place later at a date to be announced.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store