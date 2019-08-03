Ed Bermingham born and raised in Montreal, QC passed away peacefully on July 12, 2019 at the age of 90. Ed's passion for photography at an early age resulted in a successful career that eventually took him and his wife Rosemary to Victoria, BC. He will be dearly missed by his "RosieMary", daughters Wendy Morrison (Murray), Judy Bermingham (Graham List), Laurie Randall (Gordon), son Kevin Bermingham (Kitty Lenk), Grandchildren Matt Broad and Christopher Gorrie also brother Don (Rosemary) and several nephews and nieces.
Published in The Times Colonist on Aug. 3, 2019