Our beloved father, Ed MacKenzie, slipped quietly away from us at the age of 90.



Ed was born in Vancouver. He and wife Jean met in a youth group at St. George's United Church in Vancouver and were longtime, active members of St. Aidan's United Church after the family moved to Victoria in 1959. Ed worked in what was known in those days as "data processing," when collating machines were the closest thing most companies had to computers. He worked at BAPCO, CIL, the B.C. government and Doman Industries, among others, and ultimately was a partner in a systems-analysis company.



He was an avid boater, accomplished carpenter and talented photographer. He and Jean turned summer vacations into freelance opportunities, photographing and writing about the wonders of B.C. for Beautiful B.C. magazine and Tourism B.C.



Ed's family was the centre of his universe, and he taught us to live with honesty and integrity. We never knew him to tell a lie or treat anyone with anything other than kindness and respect. We will forever treasure his example and will forever miss his wise advice.



Ed is survived by his wife Jean; sons Ross (Jo-anne) and Bruce (Shelley); grandchildren Andrew (Chade), Graham (Samantha), Nick (Sarah) and Kate (Cory); great-grandchildren Terrence, Trystan, Connor, Nolan, Aubree and Sophia. He was predeceased by grandson Chris.



Many thanks to everyone at Saanich Peninsula Hospital Extended Care for their kindness to Ed in his final months.



The family hopes to hold a celebration of life in July, if the health restrictions allow.



Donations to the Saanich Peninsula Hospital Foundation.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store