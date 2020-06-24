Edward George SCHESKE
July 02, 1952 - June 17, 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Edward's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with great sadness that on Wednesday June 17th 2020, Ed Scheske, Husband, Dad, Grandpa, Papa and friend, passed away at the age of 67 surrounded by his loved ones. There is no question that our hearts are broken. Ed was courageous, one might even say heroic as he gave his fight against cancer everything he had.

Ed will be remembered by his loving wife and best friend of 52 years Laurie and his children, Lisa (Chris) and Lois (Murray). Ed will also be fondly remembered by his four grandchildren, Cassidy, Hayden, Tyler and Nate. Ed was predeceased by his parents Philip and Ann.

Ed grew up in Victoria and spent most of his life in the area. He always had a love of cars, especially Chevys. He worked as a mechanic and was always willing to help a neighbour or friend. When he wasn't working Ed loved camping, relaxing with friends and spending time with his family. On Sundays the house would be filled with the smell of fresh biscuits with him in his armchair, cat on his lap and the race on the screen.

Ed has given us the best things in life: His love, his time and his care. While our lives will never be the same - we will always carry his memory in our hearts.

A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. A notice will be posted.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times Colonist from Jun. 24 to Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved