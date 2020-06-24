It is with great sadness that on Wednesday June 17th 2020, Ed Scheske, Husband, Dad, Grandpa, Papa and friend, passed away at the age of 67 surrounded by his loved ones. There is no question that our hearts are broken. Ed was courageous, one might even say heroic as he gave his fight against cancer everything he had.



Ed will be remembered by his loving wife and best friend of 52 years Laurie and his children, Lisa (Chris) and Lois (Murray). Ed will also be fondly remembered by his four grandchildren, Cassidy, Hayden, Tyler and Nate. Ed was predeceased by his parents Philip and Ann.



Ed grew up in Victoria and spent most of his life in the area. He always had a love of cars, especially Chevys. He worked as a mechanic and was always willing to help a neighbour or friend. When he wasn't working Ed loved camping, relaxing with friends and spending time with his family. On Sundays the house would be filled with the smell of fresh biscuits with him in his armchair, cat on his lap and the race on the screen.



Ed has given us the best things in life: His love, his time and his care. While our lives will never be the same - we will always carry his memory in our hearts.



A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. A notice will be posted.



