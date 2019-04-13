Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edward Henry Balchen. View Sign

Edward passed away in Edmonton, AB, in the early hours of March 12, 2019, shortly before his 88th birthday. His Norwegian immigrant parents, Aslaug Juliette Gaustad, from Avaldsnes, Karmøy, and Bjorn Balchen from Vågsbygd, Kristiansand S., met in Winnipeg at the Viking Club in 1929. Edward was the first of 5 children. He was born on Good Friday, April 3, 1931 and was named after his paternal grandmother Edvarda Henrietta. The Balchens lived in Winnipeg, Pine Falls and Dauphin, MB, through the Great Depression and World War II. Summer jobs with CN rail and Abitibi Paper Co. funded Eddy's post secondary education. He graduated with a BSc Civil Engineering, U of M, 1955, and a Master's in Water Technology, U of T, 1956. He enjoyed work, travel, music and family. He was a very good trombonist and pianist. Family reunions and Christmases in Dauphin were always a must.



Eddy is predeceased by brother A. Richard (Dick) but is survived by sister Alice (Evan Stitt) and their children, brother Bruce (Doreen Adam) and their children, Dick's wife (Sigrid Birkinshaw) and their children, brother Bernt (Gloria Bedewski) and their children, first wife Sharon (Wilson), their son Paul (Maureen) and their children, wife Ingaborg (Kreher), their daughter Camilla and her son. There are also numerous grand nieces and nephews.



"Sic transit gloria mundi."

Edward passed away in Edmonton, AB, in the early hours of March 12, 2019, shortly before his 88th birthday. His Norwegian immigrant parents, Aslaug Juliette Gaustad, from Avaldsnes, Karmøy, and Bjorn Balchen from Vågsbygd, Kristiansand S., met in Winnipeg at the Viking Club in 1929. Edward was the first of 5 children. He was born on Good Friday, April 3, 1931 and was named after his paternal grandmother Edvarda Henrietta. The Balchens lived in Winnipeg, Pine Falls and Dauphin, MB, through the Great Depression and World War II. Summer jobs with CN rail and Abitibi Paper Co. funded Eddy's post secondary education. He graduated with a BSc Civil Engineering, U of M, 1955, and a Master's in Water Technology, U of T, 1956. He enjoyed work, travel, music and family. He was a very good trombonist and pianist. Family reunions and Christmases in Dauphin were always a must.Eddy is predeceased by brother A. Richard (Dick) but is survived by sister Alice (Evan Stitt) and their children, brother Bruce (Doreen Adam) and their children, Dick's wife (Sigrid Birkinshaw) and their children, brother Bernt (Gloria Bedewski) and their children, first wife Sharon (Wilson), their son Paul (Maureen) and their children, wife Ingaborg (Kreher), their daughter Camilla and her son. There are also numerous grand nieces and nephews."Sic transit gloria mundi." Published in The Times Colonist on Apr. 13, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close