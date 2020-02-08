Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edward J. Hummel. View Sign Obituary

It is with profound sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Ed on February 3, 2020 at Royal Jubilee Hospital.



Ed was an incredibly strong and gentle man, battling M.S. silently for more than 40 years with no complaints and always with a positive attitude.



Ed was a math teacher and then became assistant principal until ill health forced him to retire early. Never one to sit idle, he took up painting and became very accomplished at his art.



Despite his many health challenges, Ed lived a full life with his loving family and wonderful friends travelling around the world and spending time with his precious grandchildren.



Ed will be very sadly missed and forever remembered by his loving wife Joan of 49 years, his children Todd (Kim) and Nicole (Anthony) and his cherished grandchildren Brooklyn, Tyler and Ashton. Ed is survived by his sisters Theresa, Delores (Milo), and Louise (Mike). Also mourning his loss are his family-in-laws Dale (Bob), Roy (Jan), Tom (Judy), Sherry and Daryl (Debby).



The family wishes to thank the amazing team of Doctors and nurses at the Victoria Jubilee ICU and the Lung Care ward for all their efforts and kindness.



Funeral to be held at St. Elizabeth's Catholic Church, 10030 Third St. Sidney, B.C., February 19, 2020 at 11:00 A.M.



The family respectively requests that in lieu of flowers donations be made to the charity of your choice.

