JARVIS, Edward (Ted) Born 1928 in Swindon, England Ted passed peacefully April 3, 2019 with family at his side. Ted immigrated to Canada at the tender age of 21 joining the Canadian Army 3rd Regiment RCHA in 1949. Soon after he met and married Vivien in 1951. After 20 years of service Ted and family relocated to Victoria where he was owner/operator of a Texaco Station followed by a Bowes Automotive Distributorship. In retirement Ted enjoyed 16 years' service as a member of the Victoria Alzheimer Society volunteer support group. After Vivien's passing, Ted was blessed to marry Barbara Carney, whom he loved dearly. Ted is survived by his wife Barbara, loving daughters Janice Williams (Peter) and Karen Kesteloo, grandchildren Lara and Bryan, and nieces, nephews and cousin in England. A private family remembrance will be held. For those who wish, donations may be made to the Alzheimer Society of BC.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edward (Ted) Jarvis.
First Memorial Funeral Services and Garden of Memories
4725 Falaise Drive
Victoria, BC V8Y1B4
(250) 658-5244
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2019