Edward Michael Hanrahan of Victoria BC, died on April 13th, 2019. Edward, the son of Cyril and Kathleen Hanrahan of Halifax NS and loving husband of Sofi Hanrahan, passed away peacefully at his home in Victoria after a long and joyful life. He was predeceased by his wife Sofi Hanrahan, and is survived by six children, Patricia Oakley (Gordon), Michael Hanrahan (Ellen Widdis), Gerald Hanrahan (Diana), Kathleen Ezzeddine (Sid), Jennifer Paget, and TJ Hanrahan (Kris Johnson), 15 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. Major Hanrahan retired to Ferguson's Cove, NS after 30 years of distinguished service in the Canadian Armed Forces (RCAF). In 2004 Ed and Sofi moved to Victoria, BC after residing in Ferguson's Cove for 31 years. Ed was an enthusiastic boxer, an accomplished fly fisherman, curler and an exceptional badminton player in his earlier years. After retirement he pursued his passion for woodworking, making kitchen cabinets, furniture, jewelry boxes and inlayed pictures for family and friends. These he left behind as mementos and they will be treasured as family heirlooms for future generations. Ed was a kind, considerate person who loved to take on new projects, meet new people and make new friends. He was a great "kidder" with a laser-sharp sense of humor which he wielded effortlessly at a time when it was most appropriate and unexpected but always in good fun. "Eddie" especially enjoyed celebrating St. Patrick's Day with, family, friends and a good glass of Guinness. Ed was a remarkable man who lived his life, his way, from start to finish and he will be sadly missed by all. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. The family wishes to thank Dr. Spratt and her assistant Katherine for the care they provided to Ed, particularly the lunch hour house calls. We would also like to give a special "thank you" to the residents of the Oakwood Retirement Residence who did a wonderful job of assisting Ed after Sofi's death.

