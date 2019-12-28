Guest Book View Sign Service Information Pacific Coast Cremation 3212 Jacklin Road Victoria , BC V9B 0J5 (778)-433-9344 Obituary

KOWALYK, Edward Paul 1938 - 2019 Ed, a strong and vital man with a sharp mind, passed away on December 22nd. A fitting goodbye to this world on the shortest day of the year. Born in The Pas, Manitoba, he moved as a young child with his parents Alec & Pauline and brother Norm to Esquimalt. In his younger years, he excelled in lacrosse and basketball. He was part of the Victoria college Vikings who won the Canadian Basketball championship in 1958. Ed was also a key lacrosse player for the Shamrocks in the 50's and later on became their coach. Ed, a much loved and respected teacher, taught school for many years at Oak Bay and Esquimalt High Schools. In his retirement he travelled extensively and created a large garden with his wife. the garden and his rock work were a source of pride and enjoyed by all. He leaves to mourn his wife, Carmen Varcoe, son Matthew (Lisa), Matthew's mother, Carolyn (Roy), in-laws Vic (Pat), many good close friends but notably Joan and Bryce for all their support. He also leaves his 3 very spoiled dogs and cat. A very special note of thanks to Doctor Gilbert Chew for his many years of exemplary care. At Ed's request there will be no service, but he would ask you all to raise a glass (his was Merlot) at your next happy hour. In lieu of flowers condolences can be made to





