Edward Roy Tutte
June 14, 1942 - May 05, 2020
Edward Roy Tutte was born in Sidney, BC and passed suddenly, in Duncan, BC. It was not Covid! Ed (or Ted, as he was known to many) was larger than life. He had a big smile, big laugh and a big personality. He leaves memories for those he encountered through his love of hunting, car racing, horseback riding, sports, and practical jokes.  He enjoyed working with his hands both as an arborist, and as a pipefitter. He will be fondly remembered as a good friend, father, uncle, husband, brother, son and workmate. He spent many years both on Vancouver Island and in Horsefly B.C. Celebration of Life will be announced later.

Published in The Times Colonist from May 22 to May 24, 2020.
