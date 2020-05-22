Edward Roy Tutte was born in Sidney, BC and passed suddenly, in Duncan, BC. It was not Covid! Ed (or Ted, as he was known to many) was larger than life. He had a big smile, big laugh and a big personality. He leaves memories for those he encountered through his love of hunting, car racing, horseback riding, sports, and practical jokes. He enjoyed working with his hands both as an arborist, and as a pipefitter. He will be fondly remembered as a good friend, father, uncle, husband, brother, son and workmate. He spent many years both on Vancouver Island and in Horsefly B.C. Celebration of Life will be announced later.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store