SALTER, Edward Victor Passed away peacefully on October 2, 2020 with his adoring daughters by his side. He lived a life full of music, family, friends, and served his country well. He taught his family the respect of others and nature and how to tell a good story. Ed touched many lives and will be missed dearly by so many. Rest in Peace with the Saviour Dad. Due to Covid we will have a Memorial at a later date. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com