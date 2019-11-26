Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edward Wesley Underhill. View Sign Obituary









UNDERHILL, Edward Wesley It is with extreme sadness that we announce that Edward (Ted) W. Underhill died peacefully on November 22, 2019 surrounded by family at the age of 88. Ted was born in Regina to Anne and Ted Underhill on January 28, 1931. Like his two older siblings, he had an amazing intellect and strong work ethic. Ted was the gold medalist in his pharmacy class at the University of Saskatchewan in 1954, the same year he married Marilyn Rogerson. After obtaining his Masters in Science at the U of S in 1956, he, Marilyn, and their daughter, Beth, moved to Rhode Island where Ted obtained his Ph.D in pharmacology in 1960 at the University of Rhode Island. While in Rhode Island, their second child, Jim, was born. The family then returned to Saskatoon where Ted taught for a year at the College of Pharmacy before joining the National Research Council, where he spent the rest of his professional career. Not long after their return to Saskatoon, their third child, John, was born. Ted's research at the NRC was varied and wide ranging - from plant biosynthesis to insect management. His research in plant biosynthesis found application in the creation of the oil seed plant known today as canola. He became a principal research officer in 1988, the highest scientific level at the NRC, and was awarded an honourary Doctor of Science by the U of S in 1990 in recognition of his distinguished career. In 1991 Ted retired from the NRC and he and Marilyn moved to Victoria where they spent 28 years. Sailing was an important part of their life in Victoria and they sailed all areas of the Pacific Northwest including circumnavigating Vancouver Island. Old friends from Saskatchewan as well as new friends they met in Victoria were also important. However, their family has always been the most important part of their lives. Due to numerous health challenges, Ted and Marilyn relocated from Victoria to Edmonton in June of 2019 so they would be closer to family. Ted was an incredibly courageous person who defied all health and medical odds. At age 13 he was diagnosed as a Type 1 diabetic and was on insulin the rest of his life. At the time of his death, he was one of the oldest insulin dependent diabetics in Alberta. His courage allowed him to live a long and fulsome life even though diabetes related illnesses took both his eyesight and his mobility. For one who had much to complain of, he never did. Ted is survived by his wife of 65 years, Marilyn, daughter Beth and her husband Terry Hughes, son John and his wife Laurel and grandchildren Emily, Hannah and Jack, daughter-in-law Wanda Underhill and grandchildren Catie and her husband Devin O'Neal, Claire and Ted, and daughter-in-law Jenny Underhill and grandchildren Eva and William. Ted is also survived by his sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Barbara and Bryan Sharpe of Cobble Hill, BC and Bill and Lynda Rogerson of Edmonton and nieces and nephews in Alberta, BC, Ontario, and Texas. Ted was predeceased by his son Jim in 2009, his sister Dorene Rea and her husband Bert Rea, his brother Jack Underhill and his wife Pat Underhill, and his sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Arden and Joe Sauve. The family would like to thank all of the health care professionals who supported Ted over the years. These include Dr. Bill Cavers, Dr. David Smyth, Lisa Thomas and Renae Berner. In accordance with Ted's wishes, a private family gathering will be held at a later date. In memory of Ted, please consider a gift to Alberta Diabetes Institute, 1-002 Li Ka Shing Centre for Health Research Innovation, University of Alberta, Edmonton, AB, T6G 2E1. All arrangements entrusted to Hainstock & Son Funeral Chapel Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019

