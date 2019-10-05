CROSSLEY, Edwin (Ted) Born in Rossland, BC, on January 1, 1947, Ted passed away on September 27, 2019 after a fall while hiking with his dog, Rosie, on a remote west coast island. Ted was a husband, father, grandfather, and dear friend loved by many throughout Powell River, the West Kootenays, and Victoria. Sandra, his beloved wife of 51 years, will celebrate his life in their garden in Powell River on Sunday, October 13, 2019 (1-4 pm) and in Victoria at Cedar Hill Golf Course on Sunday, October 27, 2019 (1-4 pm). Donations in Ted's memory may be made to the Malaspina Land Conservancy at MalaspinaLand.ca. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2019