Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Egnace "Boots" "Egi" Shushack. View Sign Service Information First Memorial Funeral Services 4725 Falaise Drive Victoria , BC V8Y 1B4 Obituary

It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of Egi at the age of 94. He was the beloved husband of the late Esther Yapps. He leaves behind his cherished children Don (Jasmine) and Maureen (Kurt), as well as his adored grandchildren Brittany (Sean), Kelbey (Eireann), Dennis and Colin along with many nieces and nephews. Egi was born and raised in Wabigoon (Kenora) Ontario and moved to Victoria to serve for 25 years in the Royal Canadian Navy and retire as a Chief Petty Officer. He worked for 19 years for the City of Victoria as the Maintenance Supervisor and was beloved by everyone he met. He always had a smile on his face, a question to ask or a cup of coffee to offer. When he was not out puttering around in his yard, he could be found out on the water fishing, always looking for that "big one". Special thanks to Bonnie, who provided such love and support to Egi and his family during his time at Broadmead - (Dearie) you will always have a special place in our hearts. To the caregivers who helped to take care of him, thank you for your kindness and care. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 10 a.m. at First Memorial Funeral Services (4725 Falaise Drive, Victoria). Messages of condolences can be left at

It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of Egi at the age of 94. He was the beloved husband of the late Esther Yapps. He leaves behind his cherished children Don (Jasmine) and Maureen (Kurt), as well as his adored grandchildren Brittany (Sean), Kelbey (Eireann), Dennis and Colin along with many nieces and nephews. Egi was born and raised in Wabigoon (Kenora) Ontario and moved to Victoria to serve for 25 years in the Royal Canadian Navy and retire as a Chief Petty Officer. He worked for 19 years for the City of Victoria as the Maintenance Supervisor and was beloved by everyone he met. He always had a smile on his face, a question to ask or a cup of coffee to offer. When he was not out puttering around in his yard, he could be found out on the water fishing, always looking for that "big one". Special thanks to Bonnie, who provided such love and support to Egi and his family during his time at Broadmead - (Dearie) you will always have a special place in our hearts. To the caregivers who helped to take care of him, thank you for your kindness and care. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 10 a.m. at First Memorial Funeral Services (4725 Falaise Drive, Victoria). Messages of condolences can be left at Published in The Times Colonist on Apr. 27, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close