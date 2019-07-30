Eileen passed away at Saanich Peninsula Hospital on Friday July 19, 2019, peacefully in her 96th year. Predeceased by her beloved husband John Husted who died shortly after their relocation to Victoria. His death cut short their much-awaited retirement plans to pursue their fascination with nature. Nonetheless, Eileen found meaningful ways to engage in Victoria life. She volunteered at the James Bay Seniors Centre; she walked her beloved dog Pippy, meeting many new human and canine friends; and she travelled to visit family and friends. At the age of 80, Eileen moved to Norgarden in Sidney. She loved her new home and her long walks along the ocean with Pippy. Although she faced deteriorating health over the past few years, Eileen maintained her lifelong interest in the wonders of nature (inadvisable to call during a nature show). She was also very grateful for her dinner companions at Norgarden, as well as the staff and caregivers, especially Stephanie. Eileen was beloved mother of Lynn Husted (Terrance Berscheid), Janice Husted (late Ronald Sax), and Pauline (Tom) Bishop. Cherished grandmother of Matthew Bishop (Alaina Bruinink) and John Sax and cherished great-grandmother of Nicolaas Bishop. Survived by her sister Dianne Wiege. https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/victoria-bc/eileen-husted-8784569.
Published in The Times Colonist from July 30 to July 31, 2019