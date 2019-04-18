Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eileen DUNWOODY. View Sign

On April 7, 2019, our loving mother, Eileen Dunwoody, passed away peacefully at the Royal Jubilee Hospital with her children by her side, at the calling of our Lord Jesus Christ. She is reunited with Tom, the love of her life and husband of 68 years, her son Brian, and sisters Margaret and Catherine. Eileen is survived by her children Janice and Peter (Connie); grandchildren Damian and Michelle (Matt); and numerous nephews and nieces. Born on October 3, 1921, Eileen was raised in Verdun, Quebec where she worked for the Royal Bank. During the 1960s she fostered 12 newborn children through the Catholic Family and Children's Services, where it was said "her love for her fellow man made her a tireless foster mother." After she and Tom moved to Victoria in the 1970s, Eileen enjoyed a long career with Eaton's, and later in life she delivered Meals on Wheels and supported her husband in his many volunteering efforts. She enjoyed walks on the Galloping Goose, lunch with her best friends Jo and Gerry, and participating in sports with her husband—golf, skiing and tennis. She will be lovingly remembered for putting others above self, her sense of humour, her beautiful smile, and the Christian values she demonstrated to her family every day. Mom was an entirely selfless person who loved and cherished us above all else, and this will forever remain in our hearts.



??A Funeral Mass will be held at Our Lady Star of the Sea (Belmont Park), 595 Galiano Crescent, Victoria, on Saturday April 27, 2019, at 1 PM, with refreshments to follow. Our heartfelt thanks for the exceptional assistance, care, and compassion shown to Mom by family doctors Chris Pengilly and Petr Hobza; Dr. Harris and the staff of 8 South at the Royal Jubilee Hospital; Eva, Jan, and Laura (VIHA); the Metchosin Fire Department; and her home caregivers during her last years.

