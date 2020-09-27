Our beautiful mother, Eileen Flawith, left us on September 15th, 2020. She lived a full and happy life, with many travels and countless correspondents from all over the world. Up until the end she was optimistic and demonstrated that indomitable spirit she possessed that we all so admired. She was born in Vancouver back when groceries were still delivered by horse and buggy, and lived on the South Coast for most of her days, in New Westminster, Crescent Beach, Victoria, and Vancouver. She spent many early summers at Robert's Creek with her family, one of her favourite memories. While she might not have ever understood how to program her VCR, she did amazing things that others might only dream of. She travelled across Canada by train in the difficult days after WWII and took a boat to England where she married our father, Dennis Raymond Flawith. After their first child was born they emigrated back to Canada. We remember many fishing and camping trips! She worked in department stores for many years, but it was after "retirement' that her life really took off. She volunteered for many organizations, and was known as the 'cookie lady' to the police officers who enjoyed her baking when she volunteered in the Community Police Office of Vancouver. In her 70s she planned her own walking trips and backpacked around the South of England with a girlfriend; later she attended music conferences in LA several times in her 80s- including visits to San Francisco, Santa Barbara & Hollywood; and she travelled to Australia more than once in this millennium - first at age 90 and second at age 92 - travelling on her own, no less! She was the matriarch of a large family that spans four generations, and had many friends on the South Coast of BC, across Canada, in England, the States, Australia, and more. We are unable to hold a service for her at this time, but we know you will be thinking of her as she takes her next great journey to the stars. We hope they have plenty of writing paper and stamps so we can hear all about her new adventures.



Clouds will remain after you go



And I will see you in them



And feel the rain they shed



And I will know you again







We all are so thankful to have been a part of her remarkable life,



The Flawith Family: Steve - Wendie, Susan, Vikki, Kathy - Rick; Liz - Amanda; James & Shannon - Brady, Lucas, and Zachary; Laura & Will - Brent, Kyle, Evan, and Bella; Megan & Brady - Fin, Libby, and Radek



