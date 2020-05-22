Eileen K. (BORAS) BEAL
September 05, 1938 - May 06, 2020
We are saddened to announce the sudden passing of our beloved Mom and Granny. She will be missed by her daughter Sharon and son-in-law Mike, her son Rick, her grand-daughters Shanna and Samantha, her great-grandson William, as well as other family and friends.

Eileen, 81, was born at St. Joseph’s General Hospital in Comox, BC. She was raised in various places in the Comox Valley and then lived shortly in Holberg, BC and Calgary, AB but the sea called her back to Victoria.

There will not be a funeral service as per her wishes. Interment will be at Cumberland Cemetery. Donations may be made to either BCSPCA, Goward House or the BC Cancer Foundation.

“As long as there is someone who loves us, we will remain alive. Memories make us immortal. In truth, love will outlive even memories.” Leo F. Buscaglia

Published in The Times Colonist from May 22 to May 24, 2020.
