After a short illness, Eileen Mary Engelking (Bedard) died at Sannich Peninsula Hospital leaving behind her husband Lloyd of 39 years, her son Steven, step daughters Sharon and Tracy, step sons Murray and Rodney, 7 step grand children and 8 step great-grand children. Eileen was predeceased by her dad Earl, her mother Marie and her two brothers Edward and Albert.



Eileen was always the first on the dance floor and greeted everyone with a smile. She will also be remembered for her excellent perogies and cheese biscuits.



There will be no funeral by request, instead a Celebration of Life will be held at the clubhouse at Country Park Village, 7583 Central Saanich Road, on April 13th at 1:00 PM. Donations can be made to the Heart Foundation or to your charity of choice.

