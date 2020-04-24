Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eileen M. Lugossy. View Sign Obituary

Eileen Margeret Lugossy (1942-2020) passed away peacefully with her family on April 22, 2020 following a short but graceful battle with brain cancer. She is already missed terribly by her husband of 30 years, Ed, daughters Allison and Laura (Ryan), adored granddaughter Cayce, sister Tricia, as well as cousin Alice (Wayne) and her many dear friends. Eileen is pre-deceased by her beloved parents Ted and Joyce Whiting and sister Donna.



Eileen was born and raised in Victoria BC and attended Oak Bay High School. Her early years were happily dominated by all things horses upon discovering the Victoria Riding Academy and becoming part of the Carley's family.



Eileen was always up for an adventure. She and Ed spent many years in active pursuit of the next adventure via planes, boats, trains and motor homes before settling back in Victoria, BC - the city Eileen truly loved - in 2012. Throughout her life Eileen was quick to make friends and thrived in the local dog park social scene with her doting dogs, in order, Rascal, Echo and presently Willy with the silly smile.



Eileen was an enthusiastic and savvy bridge player and dedicated to the duplicate bridge community in Kelowna and later Victoria. Eileen adored her time in the Okanagan but Victoria was always home. She cherished local swims with her sister Tricia - they could often be found giggling and floating on their noodles in Beaver or Thetis Lake.







Eileen was a firecracker and we will miss her sharp wit, quick laugh, and love of Victoria. We are so thankful that these lasted until the end. She handled her illness as she handled everything in her life - with grace, wit and a healthy dose of stubbornness. We have been touched by the number of her friends who have reached out these past months - a testament to the deep friendships she made and kept throughout her life.



She was born at the Royal Jubilee Hospital and we are grateful that she was able to fulfill her wish and pass away in Victoria hospice, in the same wing she was born 77 years ago. We miss you Eileen and we will see you at Sunday dinner!



Our family is so thankful to staff at the BC Cancer Agency and Royal Jubilee Hospice - you are amazing and we can't thank you enough. In lieu of flowers, donations to Victoria Hospice would be appreciated.

