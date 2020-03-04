Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eileen Waters. View Sign Obituary

WATERS, Eileen Eileen Waters passed away peacefully on February 12, 2020 at the age of 90 years. Eileen was born on August 14, 1929 in Kimberley, BC to Matt and Sally Armstrong and raised in Victoria, BC. She married Fred Waters in 1949 and soon they were off with his career in the RCAF, living in Comox, Vancouver, Germany, and Winnipeg. Upon retirement, they returned to Victoria and quickly renewed ties with family and friends. Eileen was a talented cook and an exceptional housekeeper whose door was always open to visitors for a meal or an overnight stay. For fun, Eileen loved a good shopping spree, getting lost in a sewing project, and driving her car fast. We will all miss her generosity towards all who knew her. Eileen is survived by her children Janice (Clint), Lesley (Ben), Keith (Cathy), grandchildren Paul (Heather), Pamela (Jacques), Joshua, Matthew (Shauna), Tyler, Saira (Collin), and great-grandchildren Joscelyn, Melanie, Benjamin, and Aiden as well as her brother Neil, sister-in-law Jill, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was predeceased by her husband Fred and her brother Michael. No service by request. In lieu of flowers, donations to Canadian National Institute for the Blind (CNIB). Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020

