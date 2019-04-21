Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Einar (Pete) Rygg Jr.. View Sign

RYGG, Einar (Pete) Jr. October 3, 1934 - April 15, 2019 Einar (Pete) passed away peacefully at Royal Jubilee Hospital in Victoria B.C. following a short illness. Pete was predeceased in 2015 by his cherished wife of almost 52 years, Beverley. He was the proud and loving father to Steven and Philip (Linda), who will miss him greatly. Pete was born and raised in Pittsburgh, Pa. Following the deaths of both his parents, Lois and Einar Sr., at an early age, Pete was raised by his loving uncle and aunt, Hank and Harriet Muller. As a young man, Pete served in the U.S. Army in special services/intelligence stationed in Alaska, where he learned a smattering of Russian - and a lot of patience; which would later serve him well as a husband and father! When Hank transferred to Westinghouse in Hamilton, ON, Pete began studying at the nearby University of Buffalo, N.Y. Soon after graduation, Pete began working for the Bank of Nova Scotia in Hamilton, where he met Bev. Following their marriage on July 6, 1963, Bev joined Pete in Toronto where he had recently been transferred. Pete and Bev spent the next 40 years in nearby Mississauga, happily raising their sons and three yellow labs; Ginger, Bogart and Sammy. Pete was an active hockey and skating Dad and volunteer, most notably as Treasurer for The Compass food bank, serving 12 churches. He was also an active member of St. Bride's Anglican Church. In 2005, Pete, Bev and Steve moved to Victoria to be closer to their son Phil and escape the eastern winters. Soon after arriving, Pete became an active member of St. Michael and All Angels' Church. Pete enjoyed travel - especially to the lake house in Northern Ontario - tracking weather, fiscal prudence and dutifully driving Bev and his boys wherever they needed to go. Pete was a remarkable man of good Norwegian stock and will be fondly remembered for his quiet kindness, sharp wit and bright smile. Pete is survived by his two sons, sister-in-law Shirley, sister Andrea, step brothers Nick and Ted, niece Christine, nephew Greg and their extended families. Pete's family wishes to acknowledge the great care and compassion received from the staff of both Vic General and Royal Jubilee during his final days. I A Service is taking place at St. Michael and All Angels' Church in Saanich, on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. Reception to follow. n lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Pete's name to the charity of your choice, or Lifetime Networks in Victoria, www.lifetimenetworks.org/ Condolences may be offered at www.sandsvictoria.ca Funeral Home Sands Funeral Chapel - Victoria

1803 QUADRA ST At North Park Street

Victoria , BC V8T 4B8

(250) 388-5155 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2019

