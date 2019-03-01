Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eirlys John. View Sign

JOHN, Eirlys Eirlys John (born January 28, 1926 in Skewen, Wales, UK) gracefully died at the Hospice at the Royal Jubilee Hospital on February 26, 2019. Eirlys survived her husband, Dr. William Allan John, by almost 14 years living gloriously by the ocean in Victoria which she loved and enjoying the moderate climate which Victoria offers. Eirlys was an inveterate cruise goer enjoying many cruises with Allan and then instilling the desire to have adventures on the high seas in her children and grandchildren. Eirlys greeted the cruise season in Victoria with great pleasure watching from her balcony at Amica as the cruise ships came and went. Eirlys is survived by her four children, Nicholas David John (and her grandchildren, Natasha, Jacob, Cameron and Traci and her great-grandchildren, Hadley, Brynn, Carlie and Reece), Sarah Undeg John and her husband, Paul (and her grandchild, Myfanwy), Richard Ieuan John and his wife, Susan (and her grandchildren, Stephanie and Julia) and Katie Victoria John (and her grandchildren, Daniel, Alysia and Savanna and her great-grandchildren, Ariele, Avery, Hudson and Bensyn). Eirlys' family wishes to thank the staff at Amica Somerset House, along with the staff from Home Care Assistance and particularly, Flor Abuleras. They were instrumental in allowing Eirlys to live the last year of her life with the least disruption. Please join Eirlys' family for a Funeral Service and Celebration of Eirlys' Life followed by a reception in the Sequoia Centre at McCall Gardens, 4665 Falaise Drive in Victoria, BC on this Saturday the 2nd day of March, 2019 at 9:30 am. The service will be officiated by The Rt. Rev. Dr. Charles Wm. Dorrington. Eirlys' family would ask that no flowers be provided and any donations made in Eirlys' honour be made to Victoria Hospice Society. Condolences may be offered to the family at







4665 Falaise Drive

Victoria , BC V8Y 1B4

(250) 385-4465 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Mar. 1 to Mar. 2, 2019

