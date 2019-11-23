FOSTER, Elaine Elaine passed away peacefully on November 6, 2019. Predeceased by her husband, Harold in 1995 she leaves her loving family: son, Allen (Shannon); daughter, Kellie (Peter Hoppe); grandsons, Allen (Naomi), Arthur and Stephen (Shannon); granddaughter, Shyann and her great-grandchildren; Layton and Jayla. A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00 pm on Friday, December 6, 2019 in the Sequoia Centre at McCall Gardens, 4665 Falaise Drive, Victoria, BC. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer Society of Canada. A special thanks to all the staff at Oak Bay Lodge for their loving care given to our Mom. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019