Mom passed away peacefully in the early morning hours. Pre-deceased by husband Ron, parents Percy and Althea and brother Earl.



She leaves her sons Brian (Holly) , Bruce (Angela) and her 4 beloved grandchildren Cameron, Rhea, Tanya and Shane.



Elaine also leaves behind many life long treasured family and friends.



Elaine worked at K-Mart on Shelbourne St for 30 years. She loved her weekly bridge games with the ladies and also enjoyed a bowling league. She was a sports fan and was always out to watch her sons and grandchildren at their various games. Elaine loved to watch the Vancouver Canucks and travel with Ron in their RV.



She fought a long battle with Alzheimer's disease. Special thanks to all of the staff at the Priory. A private family service will be held at a later date.

